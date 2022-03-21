RIYADH — Two drone attacks targeted Yanbu’s natural gas plant and the facilities of Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company (YASREF) Sunday morning that led to a temporary reduction in the refinery’s production, an official spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Energy said.



The spokesman said in a statement on Sunday that the reduction in the refinery’s production will be compensated for from the inventory. The assaults resulted in no casualties.



He also announced that late Saturday a drone assault was made on the petroleum products distribution terminal in Jazan in the south east of the Kingdom.



The spokesman stressed that the Kingdom strongly condemns these attacks. He said that such acts of sabotage and terrorism, repeatedly committed against vital installations and civilian facilities, including, for example, the recent attack on the Riyadh refinery, are cowardly assaults.



These violate international laws and norms and do not just target the Kingdom alone, but the security and stability of energy supply to the world, therefore targeting the global economy.



“In addition, some of these attacks affect maritime traffic in a important area — the Red Sea and its important coasts and territorial waters, with potentially serious environmental consequences.”



The spokesman renewed the Kingdom's call to all nations and organizations of the world to stand against such acts of sabotage and terrorism by groups perpetrating or supporting these attacks.

