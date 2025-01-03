Saudi Arabia's National Energy Services Company (Tarshid) said it has joined hands with Al Amal Mental Health Hospital (Irada) to launch an energy efficiency project targeting 19 of the buildings within the hospital premises in Al Qurayyat region of the kingdom.

The initiative aims to enhance energy efficiency and reduce consumption in alignment with international best practices.

According to Tarshid, the project is expected to reduce annual electricity consumption by 20%, from 4.5 million kilowatt-hours to 3.7 million kilowatt-hours.

This will result in annual savings exceeding 1,500 barrels of oil equivalent and a reduction of 500 MT of carbon emissions - equivalent to planting more than 9,000 seedlings annually.

On the key tieup, Tarshid CEO Waled Al Ghreri said the project follows comprehensive on-site surveys and technical studies that identified 10 key energy-saving measures. These measures focus on optimising control systems, air conditioning, and lighting.

Specific improvements include upgrading the chiller control system, implementing scheduling for air handling units, and installing variable frequency drives (VFDs) for improved performance.

According to him, outdated air conditioning chillers will be replaced with energy-efficient models, and the building management system will be upgraded and integrated with the new cooling and AC systems to optimise their performance.

Additionally, lighting systems will be upgraded with high-performance, energy-saving LED lights, complemented by occupancy sensors and smart motion detectors, he stated.

Founded in 2017, Tarshid supports the energy sector and promotes sustainability by integrating energy efficiency, operational efficiency, and clean energy solutions.

Its mission aligns with the strategic sustainability goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aim to achieve significant energy savings and reduce carbon emissions.

