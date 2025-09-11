Tabreed, the world’s leading district cooling company, has made a significant new connection to one of its networks in Dubai: The 93-storey City Tower 1, a development by H&H.

The project is now being supplied with 5,300 Refrigeration Tons (RT) of sustainable cooling from Tabreed’s existing DC plant in the Al Satwa district, the company said.

Standing at 362.8 m, opposite the iconic Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road, City Tower 1 features 695 residences ranging from studio to 4-bedroom apartments, four floors of office space, two retail spaces, a gym, an indoor play area for children, an outdoor playground, pools for adults and children, a mini soccer field and two padel courts.

Khalid Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of Tabreed, said: “Tabreed is proud to contribute to the development of the UAE’s most iconic real estate projects by delivering sustainable, reliable solutions that support national growth and energy efficiency objectives. Connecting City Tower 1 to one of our pre-existing networks clearly demonstrates our commitment to Dubai’s continued progress.

“Our presence in the city is unmistakable, with Tabreed’s Downtown Dubai network supplying Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and many other landmark developments with sustainable cooling. Tabreed is a force for good in the UAE and continues to play an essential role in enabling the region’s urban transformation while creating lasting value for developers, investors and communities alike.”

Miltos Bosinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H, added: “City Tower 1 is a landmark addition to the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline and a reflection of H&H’s ambition to redefine Dubai’s urban landscape. With this development, we are introducing a new standard of living that combines our signature quality with a level of service designed for today’s discerning tenants. City Tower 1 speaks directly to the future of the city; innovative, connected and uncompromising in excellence.

"To ensure comfort and efficiency, H&H partnered with Tabreed, the UAE’s leading district cooling provider, to install a state-of-the-art cooling system. This collaboration highlights H&H’s commitment to building elite destinations supported by innovative infrastructure solutions.”

This latest milestone follows a period of record growth for Tabreed, with 2025 seeing two of the biggest deals in its 27-year history. In June, Tabreed announced the acquisition of PAL Cooling Holding in partnership with CVC DIF, adding more than 182,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT) of connected capacity across Abu Dhabi and securing a long-term growth pipeline of up to 600,000 RT. In May 2025, Tabreed also secured an exclusive 250,000 RT concession at Palm Jebel Ali, in partnership with Dubai Holding Investments, further cementing its position as a critical infrastructure partner for the region’s most ambitious developments, the company added.

