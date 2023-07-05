Saudi-based Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) had deployed floating desalination barges - that were developed by water management solutions leader Metito - to meet the surging demand for potable water in Makkah and Madinah during the Hajj season.

These floating barges were engineered, designed and commissioned by Metito for The Saudi National Shipping Company (Bahri). Each of them boasts a 50,000 cu m per day capacity.

With over 1.6 million pilgrims having arrived in Saudi Arabia, the timely mobilization of floating desalination barges was part of the Saudi Government proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of potable water, it stated.

"In delivering the three desalination barges, Metito has strategically incorporated high-value engineering, and innovative treatment solutions to establish a sustainable, mobile, and adaptable approach," said a spokesman for Metito.

"Not only do they deliver a significant volume of superior quality potable water but also adhere to the highest international and local codes and standards," he stated.

"The integration of intricate and scalable solutions ensures the provision of essential water security measures, enabling timely and efficient responses to crisis situations and emergency water needs. Additionally, these solutions effectively address seasonal requirements such as the high-water demand during the Hajj season," he added.

