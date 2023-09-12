Saudi Arabia - King Salman Energy Park (Spark) has announced that its key unit, Spark Utilities. has signed a 25-year water supply deal with the Water Transmission and Technologies Company (WTTCO), the largest water transmission company in the world

Spark Utilities is the third company in Saudi Arabia to have been awarded a licence to distribute and sell power by the Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority (WERA).

As a world-class utility operator, Spark Utilities leverages smart technologies to deliver seamless and sustainable access to power, water, and gas services at Spark.

This agreement reinforces Spark’s commitment to building a fully integrated hub featuring sustainable infrastructure and ensuring swift and seamless service connectivity for residents, tenants and visitors throughout the city.

It also aligns with the Kingdom’s sustainability objectives as part of Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, stated the company.

The agreement was signed by Spark Utilities CEO Engineer Ahmed Al Essa and WTTCO Chief Executive Dr Tariq AlNaeem at the ongoing Saudi Infrastructure Expo in Riyadh.

As per the deal, Spark Utilities will supply the city with potable water from its advanced Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly water facility.

The agreement strengthens Spark’s commitment to deliver a seamless experience to tenants looking to localize and establish operations in the heart of the energy market by providing a one-stop shop for water, gas, and electricity needs, said Al Essa.

"As a reliable, world-class utility operator, Spark Utilities is committed to delivering excellence to our potential investors and to our currently operating tenants, as we continuously strive to support their growth through strategic partnerships and investments in innovative technologies," he stated.

Dr AlNaeem said: "We are excited to enter this strategic partnership with Spark Utilities and contribute to the development of a fully integrated ecosystem in the heart of the energy market. This agreement underscores our commitment to providing continuous and reliable water supply."

"As the largest water transmission company in the world, we remain steadfast in our dedication to Vision2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative by enhancing sustainable and efficient water management practices," he added.

