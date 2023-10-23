Shell Gas BV, a subsidiary of Shell plc, and partners in the Oman LNG LLC venture signed an amended shareholders’ agreement for Oman LNG LLC extending the business beyond 2024.

Oman LNG in turn signed various agreements to secure its gas supply until 2034, a statement on Monday said.

Under these agreements, Shell Gas will remain the largest private shareholder in Oman LNG, with a 30% shareholding, and continues its role as technical adviser.

In addition, and based on previously signed term sheets, Shell International Trading Middle East FZE will purchase up to 1.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Oman LNG from 2025 to 2034, making Shell the largest LNG off-taker from Oman LNG.

Shell in Oman holds interests in Petroleum Development Oman (34%), Oman LNG (30%) and Shell Oman Marketing Company (49%)

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com