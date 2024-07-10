International oil companies BP, Mitsui & Co., Shell and TotalEnergies have been awarded 10% equity stakes each in the Ruwais LNG project with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) retaining a 60% majority stake, the UAE's state energy giant said.

The Ruwais LNG project, currently under development in Abu Dhabi, will double ADNOC’s UAE LNG production capacity to around 15 tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Separately, ADNOC has signed several new long-term LNG sales commitments with international partners, including for the delivery of 1 mtpa with Shell and 0.6mtpa with Mitusi & Co., taking the committed Ruwais LNG production capacity to 70%, ADNOC said in a statement.

ADNOC has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to a Technip-led joint venture and will soon start construction in Al Ruwais Industrial City. LNG deliveries are expected to start in 2028.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

