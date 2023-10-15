The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) completed the project to implement the natural gas network and connect the main line to the Al Falah commercial area, with a length of 16 kilometres and a cost of AED1.8 million, in a record time that did not take three months.

The project serves the entire Al Falah commercial area, which includes more than 60 residential buildings, and also serves the Aljada area.

Amna bin Hadda, Director of the Natural Gas Department at the Authority, explained that the Authority is continuing to implement extensions to the natural gas network to meet the requirements of various new areas and development, tourism and cultural projects taking place in the Emirate of Sharjah.

She added that the expansion of benefiting from the natural gas project and its uses in various fields comes within the framework of the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, regarding the necessity of paying attention to infrastructure projects, providing the necessities of a decent life for residents in all regions of the emirate, and encouraging the use of natural gas as an alternative fuel to preserve the environment.

She confirmed that the implementation of the natural gas network project and connecting the main line to Al Falah area was carried out according to the best specifications and in record time, noting that the work teams of the Natural Gas Department are working with every effort to ensure that this vital service reaches every person and to achieve the maximum benefit from the advantages of natural gas.

She indicated that the necessary procedures have been facilitated to enable people to benefit from the services of the natural gas network, whether in the commercial, industrial or residential sectors.

She said that the natural gas project is one of the pioneering projects that reflects the Authority’s commitment to preserving the environment and encouraging the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah to use natural gas as an alternative fuel to benefit from the multiple benefits it achieves compared to using liquefied gas (cylinders), as it contributes to preserving the environment and is available at all hours of the day and achieves safety, highlighting the presence of a technical support team throughout the week to provide assistance.

She maintained that the Authority applies the highest and most accurate specifications, quality and safety standards in network extensions, in addition to its competitive prices compared to using cylinders.