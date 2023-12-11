Riyadh -- The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (SEEC) aims to improve energy efficiency in the consumption-intensive industrial sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that includes 246 production lines of petrochemicals, cement, steel and aluminum, through several initiatives.



Due to SEEC initiatives, there has been significant improvement in the level of energy intensity (EI) of consumption-intensive industries from 2011 to 2019, with the petrochemical and cement sectors showing a 2.8% decrease in energy consumption intensity, 4.2% decrease in clinker production, and 2% in the iron sector.



The center aims to reduce carbon emissions by 2025 in order to support the Kingdom's efforts of confronting the climate change challenges.