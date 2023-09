Saudi Arabia's Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) said it has received approval from the ministry of energy to allocate the required quantities of feedstock to set up a blue ammonia plant (low carbon) in Jubail Industrial City.

The plant will have a capacity of 1.2 million tons per year, the petrochemicals producer said in a regulatory statement to Tadawul.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

