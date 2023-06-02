Riyadh: King Abdulaziz University was granted two patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in electrical power protection and control systems.

The university's research team is headed by Dr. Hatem Fayez Sindi of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.



Dr. Sindi and the research team invented a charging system for smart parking that has many advantages, including significantly reducing the cost of devices required to charge multiple electric vehicles in parking lots.