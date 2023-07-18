Riyadh – Keir International Company inked two agreements with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) at a combined value of SAR 165.94 million, according to bourse discourses.

The first deal covers the extension of high-voltage underground cables to connect the West Taiba station in Medina at a value of SAR 78.74 million.

Under the SAR 87.20 million contract, Keir International will implement a project for extending high-voltage underground cables of 110 kilovolts to link the Haram station.

Both two deals, which align with Medina’s strategy to enhance greater, hold a tenor of 21 months from the signing date of 13 July 2023.

The projects will reflect on Keir International’s financial results during the second half (H2) of 2023 as well as H2-24.

Last year, Keir International penned a SAR 16.58 million contract with the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to link 10 ports with the fiber optic network.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).