Lesotho: Under the patronage of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho Moeketsi Majoro, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of South Africa and the non-resident ambassador to the Kingdom of Lesotho Sultan Al-Louihan Al-Anqari, on behalf of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), inaugurated the implementation of the project to supply potable water to five cities in Lesotho.



Opened in the presence of the Minister of Water of Lesotho Kimiso Musinini and a number of officials in the Kingdom of Lesotho, the project is funded by SFD with a soft development loan amounting to (11.2) million dollars.



The project includes laying water pipes with a length of (210) km, and establishing (25) water pumping stations, as a contribution to raising the level of development cooperation between the two sides, and developing the water sector services in Lesotho.



The project also aims to sustain water resources, provide clean water sources, and contribute to achieving water and food security and reducing the effects of drought, as well as reducing the rates of disease and epidemics resulting from polluted water.



The Prime Minister of Lesotho praised the efforts of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the development sectors in his country through the SFD over the past years, stressing that the project directly meets the needs of the population, and contributes to the provision of safe drinking water sources, in addition to reducing the water pollution and the spread of diseases and epidemics.