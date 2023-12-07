Riyadh: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) and global professional services company Accenture to enhance solutions that help reduce carbon emissions in Saudi Arabia and beyond.



The agreement, which is part of SEC’s endeavors toward environmental sustainability, seeks to leverage digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to contribute to reducing carbon emissions.



Under the agreement, SEC will collaborate with its partners to develop and launch a Center of Excellence for Sustainability, with the goal of developing solutions to reduce carbon emissions. The company will also work with its partners to promote national innovation and entrepreneurship and develop local competencies.



“This day marks a milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future, as the Saudi Electricity Company proudly collaborates with NZTC and Accenture to establish a Center of Excellence for Sustainability,” SEC stated in a press release.



The cooperation between SEC, NZTC, and Accenture “demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to achieving decarburization targets throughout the Middle East,” said the release.



Furthermore, the MoU underscores SEC’s dedication to providing sustainable and reliable energy supplies in Saudi Arabia and beyond, further solidifying the company’s future pioneering role in sustainable energy.



The MoU highlights SEC’s keenness to leverage digital technology solutions for reducing carbon emissions.