Saudi oil giant Aramco’s base oil subsidiary, Luberef, has resumed bitumen cargo exports after a gap of two decades.



At least 5,500 tonnes of bitumen have been shipped from King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, the company announced on social media.



The cargo onboard bulk carrier IANTHE left last month for South Africa, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) also reported on Thursday.



It marked the resumption of bitumen exports by Saudi Aramco Lubricating Oil Refining Company (Luberef) “after a gap of 20 years,” SPA said.



