RIYADH — Saudi Aramco unveiled its inaugural artificial intelligence model in the industrial sector, dubbed "LPU" (language processing units), at the LEAP conference on Monday in Riyadh.



The third edition of "LEAP 2024" commenced under the theme "New Horizons," featuring over 1,800 international and local exhibitors, more than 1,000 technical experts, and 600 startup companies.



LEAP serves as a nexus for innovation and investment in technology, emphasizing entrepreneurship support.



The conference is designed to foster a collaborative environment that promotes the growth and development of the digital economy, aiming to bolster the region's and the world's standing in the technological arena.

