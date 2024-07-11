Riyadh - Aramco Digital, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), and World Wide Technology (WWT) have partnered to boost the digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and empower its economy to leverage innovative technologies.

The partnership aims to transform the Saudi economy, including key industrial sectors, including energy and healthcare, according to a press release.

The two entities will integrate advanced AI solutions to unlock new opportunities for the Kingdom.

Collaboration with Aramco Digital aligns with WWT’s objectives to drive technological growth and become the transformational innovation enabler of the region.

Omar Mir, International Board Member at World Wide Technology, said: “With our substantial one-of-a-kind Lab and AI Proving Ground R&D environment, we enhance our capability to help the Kingdom’s economy experiment with and implement AI solutions tailored to their specific needs.”

“Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, it highlights our commitment to drive enterprise AI adoption at a global scale, further cementing our role as a key player in the Middle East’s burgeoning technology landscape. We look forward to pushing the envelope of AI innovation for the benefit of the Kingdom as WWT expands across the Middle East, one of the world’s most critical innovation proving grounds,” Mir added.

The CEO of Aramco Digital, Tareq Amin, commented: “Together, Aramco Digital and WWT are pushing the boundaries of AI to enhance capabilities and create new opportunities by offering technology platforms and solutions that foster creativity, unlock value and promote sustainability.”​

In March, Aramco Digital partnered with Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company (GO) to facilitate collaboration for the deployment of open RAN technology for 5G networks.

