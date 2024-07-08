NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia will participate in the UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) 2024 from July 8-18 in New York, reaffirming its commitment to global sustainable development.



The annual forum convenes countries to review global efforts and progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Agenda.



The Saudi delegation, led by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim, includes representatives from 13 government entities. Among them are the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combatting Desertification, National Center for Environmental Compliance, General Food Security Authority (GFSA), Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Royal Commission for AlUla, Al Madinah Region Development Authority, Quality of Life Program, and Qassim Urban Observatory.



Saudi Arabia, represented by the Royal Commission for the Development of Riyadh, will present this year's Voluntary Local Review Report, analyzing progress towards sustainable development goals at the local level in the Riyadh region.



The Kingdom's participation underscores its integration of Saudi Vision 2030 principles with global sustainable development goals. Previously, Saudi Arabia presented voluntary national reviews at the High-Level Political Forum in 2018 and 2023, highlighting substantial progress across various sustainable development areas.



As part of the forum, the Ministry of Economy and Planning will host a side event titled 'Localizing the SDGs,' featuring speakers from government entities and global partners. The event will showcase local initiatives and projects aimed at achieving the UN's SDGs.



Additionally, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture will participate in a pavilion focusing on the Green Saudi Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative. The pavilion will highlight Saudi Arabia's preparations to host COP 16 (Conference of the Parties for Combatting Desertification) in Riyadh in December.



HLPF 2024, themed 'Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient, and innovative solutions,' will conduct in-depth reviews on several SDGs: SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).



Since 2017, Saudi Arabia has participated annually in the forum, which is convened under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council to promote sustainable development globally.

