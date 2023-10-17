Riyadh – Saudi Arabia is witnessing the construction of the world’s largest propane dehydration (PDH) plant in Jubail Industrial City, as announced by Mammoet.

The plant, being built by Samsung Engineering for Advanced Polyolefins Company (APOC), will produce over 840,000 metric tonnes of propylene annually, boosting Saudi Arabia’s petrochemicals sector while increasing the total domestic propylene production by more than 60%.

Mammoet provided an integrated solution for the project, logistics, as well as marine and land transport and heavy lift operations.

It is worth noting that the company was part of handling 15 huge pipe rack modules of up to 46 metres long and 33 meters high and weighing up to 1,900 tonnes from the UAE to Saudi Arabia.

The project is scheduled to be completed and commissioned on schedule which should have it ready to become operational as of 20243

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).