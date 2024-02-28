RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Energy announced on Tuesday the completion of its launch of Euro 5 clean petrol and diesel in the Kingdom’s markets, to replace the petrol and diesel fuels that were existing in the market.



The ministry stated that the two new fuels, like the earlier ones, are suitable for all means of transportation, and that the change aims to provide highly efficient, low-emission fuel that contributes to preserving the environment and achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



The ministry stated that the launch of these two products comes within the Kingdom’s efforts to bring down emissions and aim to reach zero neutrality by the year 2060 through implementing the circular carbon economy approach. This is within a framework consistent with the Kingdom’s development plans, emanating from its pioneering role in supporting international efforts related to protecting and preserving the environment, and confronting the effects of climate change, while preserving the Kingdom’s position as a reliable supplier of global energy supplies.



The ministry stated that the two new products are consistent with the goals of the ‘Green Saudi Arabia’ initiative and the Energy Efficiency Program, which launched the Saudi fuel economy standard, with the aim of improving the efficiency of energy consumption and motivating car manufacturers to introduce the latest energy efficiency technologies in cars imported into the Kingdom.



It is noteworthy that the Euro 5 specification provides best standards and modern technologies. The European emission standard Euro 5 specifications aimed to create a cleaner, healthier and safer environment. The specification for carbon monoxide does not exceed 1.5 percent while Euro 2 diesel specification causes more pollution . With Euro 5 specification, maximum diesel sulfur content is 10 parts per million (ppm) and smoke opacity is 1.0-1.5 ppm while diesel sulfur content is as high as 500 ppm and smoke opacity is up to 0.46 ppm with Euro 2 specification.

