Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has issued the Request for Proposals (RFP) to the qualified bidders for Group 1 Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) model.

These projects, which are spread across Saudi Arabia, boast a combined capacity of 2,000 MW/8000 MWh.

Of these, two projects (500MW/2000MWh Al-Muwyah BESS ISP and the 500MW/2000MWh Haden BESS ISP) are located in Makkah; while 500MW/2000MWh Khushaybi BESS is located in the Qassim Province and 500MW/ 2000MWh Kahafah BESS in the Hail Province, said SPPC in a statement.

The successful bidder will hold a 100 per cent equity in the special purpose vehicle (SPV) being set up to develop and operate the Independent Storage Provider (ISP) project, it stated.

Each SPV will enter into a 15-year storage services agreement with SPPC.

As part of Vision 2030, KSA aims to supply 50% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030 and has set a clear plan to transition its energy mix towards solar, wind and other renewable energy sources.

Till date more than 10,100 MWac of renewable energy (solar PV and wind energy) projects have already been tendered on a competitive basis in KSA.

The last date for submitting the bids has been set at June 2.

