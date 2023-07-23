GOA — Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman confirmed that Saudi Arabia intends to continue to achieve leadership in the production and export of clean hydrogen.

Prince Abdulaziz made the remarks while chairing the meeting of the roundtable on Green and Low-Carbon Hydrogen held in India, with the participation of India's Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh.

The energy minister also participated in a dialogue session on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial and 8th Mission Innovation meeting held in Goa.

This comes coinciding with the announcement by the Ministry of Energy that Saudi Arabia will host in Riyadh, in coordination and cooperation with the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week (MENACW) 2023.

MENACW 2023 is scheduled to be held in Riyadh from Oct. 8 to 12, 2023, with the participation of a large number of ministers, officials and media professionals.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).