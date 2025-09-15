Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), has provided a grant to supply Syria with 1,650,000 barrels of crude oil.

The grant follows directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, a Saudi Press Agency report said,

SFD CEO Sultan Al-Marshad and Syrian Minister of Energy Mohammed Al Bashir signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard.

The grant aims to enhance the operations of Syrian refineries and achieve both operational and financial sustainability. Its goals include supporting economic development, addressing economic challenges, fostering the growth of vital sectors, and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

The grant reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to improve the living conditions of the brotherly Syrian people, building on the close relations between the two countries.

