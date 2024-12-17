RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the Ministry of Energy has so far achieved 32 percent of the goal of automating distribution networks and is working to raise it to 40 percent by the end of 2025.



Inaugurating the 12th Saudi Arabia Smart Grid 2024 Conference in Riyadh on Monday, he said that the ministry is working to establish nine advanced control centers by 2026, equipped with advanced technologies that enable accurate real-time monitoring of network systems. The conference is being held under the slogan of "Energy and Sustainability.”



"In the context of striving to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the energy system has worked to achieve a broad digital transformation in the sector, as more than 11 million smart meters have been installed in the Kingdom since 2021. This contributed to improving the efficiency of energy consumption and enabling consumers to monitor their consumption instantly via smart applications, which enhances their ability to make more informed decisions about rationalizing electricity consumption,” he said.



Prince Abdulaziz stressed that smart grid technologies represent an essential element in the energy transformation process, whether at the global level or in the Kingdom in particular, for their role in integrating smart meters, process automation, and communications technologies so as to improve the process of electricity production, transmission, distribution, and consumption.



The minister spoke about the nature of renewable energy sources, which are affected by weather conditions, pointing out the need to work on developing energy storage systems using batteries, with capacities of up to 26 gigawatt hours, with the aim of reaching 48 gigawatt hours by 2030.



Regarding the efforts made to enhance the stability and efficiency of the national grid, which is the largest in the Middle East and Africa, the minister said: "We continue to expand transmission and distribution networks, and develop flexible transmission system technologies that contribute to enhancing energy exchange and reducing losses. Four regional control centers have been established, in addition to one national center, whose advanced systems allow for efficient monitoring and operation of networks, which enhances the security and flexibility of the electrical grid,” he said.



Prince Abdulaziz also inaugurated the exhibition being held on the sidelines of the conference. The minister witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding in the field of energy. He also honored the winners of the "Energy Hackathon", in which more than 60 talented personnel participated, presenting their ideas and projects aimed at developing innovative solutions in the fields of energy storage, efficiency and sustainability.



The three-day conference discusses the most prominent challenges of integrating renewable energy sources into the electrical grid, standards for designing and operating networks, energy efficiency solutions, and the latest technologies in the field of energy storage. It will discuss more than 40 scientific papers, highlighting the latest innovations and sustainable solutions in the field of smart grids, and their pivotal role in promoting digital sustainability and renewable energy solutions and technologies, and exploring and presenting opportunities for private sector participation and future growth in this field

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).