Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy has announced that the kingdom will host the MENA Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh, in coordination and collaboration with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC).

The event will take place from Ocotber 8 to 12, with the attendance of many ministers, officials, representatives from the United Nations and related bodies and industry experts, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The ministry stated that the theme of the MENA Week’s activities and events will be “Global Stocktake” to assess the progress made towards realising the climate changes objectives outlined in the Paris Agreement.

The ministry also noted that hosting MENA Climate Week 2023, ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE by the end of the year, will provide an opportunity to highlight the region's efforts and approach to climate action and shedding the light on the impacts of climate change at the local and regional levels.

The week will include various important and relevant regional and international events, meetings, exhibitions, and cultural activities.

Paricipants will explore and promote opportunities, cooperate in finding practical and rational solutions to address climate change and reduce its impacts, discuss policies and investment opportunities, R&D areas, and deploy various technical solutions, such as renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and carbon dioxide removal.

The ministry announced that registration organising MENA Week's events is now open.

