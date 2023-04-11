Doha: Mowasalat (Karwa), Qatar's leading transportation company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with bus manufacturer Yutong for joint research and development of electric vehicles (EVs) for logistics.

The MoU outlines several areas of cooperation between the two companies, including the joint promotion of the application and development of electric commercial vehicles in Qatar, joint research and development of electrification projects, and joint research on safe driving and operation efficiency for electric vehicles.

The MoU was signed by the CEO of Karwa Fahad Saad Al Qahtani and the CEO of Yutong Middle East Shen Hui. This MoU adds to Karwa's agenda of actively pushing toward a healthier environment.

Commenting on the MoU, CEO of Mowasalat (Karwa) Fahad Saad Al Qahtani said, "We are the key player for transportation in Qatar and as such we are aware of our ecological responsibility for the country. This cooperation will help us achieve our goal of promoting the use of clean energy and reducing carbon emissions. We look forward to working closely with Yutong on the joint research and development of EVs for logistics, as well as other initiatives related to new energy."

"At Yutong, we are committed to create a sustainable future for all, and we will further advance the development of electric commercial vehicles in Qatar. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Yutong, and we look forward to working together to contribute to a greener and cleaner environment for Qatar," said the CEO of Yutong Middle East, Shen Hui.

During the last few years, Karwa has been committed to reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy in Qatar. For the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the company introduced the use of E-Buses and E-Limousines for shared public transportation with tremendous success.

By promoting E-vehicles for commercial purposes, the company continues to contribute to the development of e-mobility and creating a greener environment for future generations. Karwa's efforts towards sustainability support the Qatar National Vision 2030 for a sustainable and diversified economy, the reduction of adverse influences on the environment, and the improvement of the quality of life for Qatar's citizens.

