QatarEnergy has awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the North Field South (NFS) project, valued at around $10 billion to a joint venture of Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC).

The scope of the contract covers the construction of two mega LNG trains with a capacity of 8 MTPA each, with associated facilities for gas treatment, natural gas liquids recovery, as well as helium extraction and refining within Ras Laffan Industrial City, the state-owned company said on Tuesday.

NFS, together with the North Field East (NFE) project, will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from the current 77 MTPA to 126 MTPA.

QatarEnergy holds a 75% interest in the NFS project and has already signed partnership agreements with TotalEnergies, Shell, and ConocoPhillips for the remaining 25%.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Anoop Menon)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com