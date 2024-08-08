Doha: To preserve the local ecosystem for climate change, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) issued 3,966 environmental permits for firms after ensuring that they meet the environmental conditions and requirements in second quarter (Q2) of 2024.

The departments concerned at the Ministry study applications for environmental permits for establishments, projects and activities, conduct the necessary inspection to issue permits for them, and follow up on their validity period. The ministry also issued 5,222 custom clearances for consignments ensuring their compliance to Qatar environment rules during the three-month period to June.

As many as 4,119 samples were taken for laboratory tests. The MECC inspectors made 832 inspection visits at firms and sites to protect the environment.

The Environmental Assessment and Permit Department of the ministry issued 912 environmental permits. The inspectors from made 442 inspection visits to monitor the application of environmental impact assessment and environmental sustainability. The department received eight calls related to environment which were addressed immediately.

The department reviewed and evaluated 709 environmental impact assessment studies, and studies of environmental risks, with regard to facilities, projects and activities, and issued approvals in their regard.

Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Department issued 2,056 environmental permits to the firms. It studies and evaluates permit applications for operations with practices involving working with hazardous chemicals and waste. The department is also responsible for carrying out inspections, issuing permits, and estimating appropriate durations for the permits.

The department evaluates requests to dispose of hazardous waste, and identify the adequate requirements and sites for processing and treating hazardous waste in coordination with the relevant bodies. It also issued 39 warnings to the firms to rectify their situation by removing the violations.

The department took 48 samples for laboratory tests and issued 4,300 custom declarations for imported consignments in Q2 of this year.

The inspectors from the department made 77 inspection visits to the firms. They carried out regular and surprise inspections of facilities, operations, and activities with practices involving working with hazardous chemicals and waste. The department is also responsible for detecting and reporting violations.

Radiation and Chemicals Protection Department issued 895 environmental permits during Q2. The department studies licensing applications related to establishments, businesses and practices, involving ionizing or non-ionizing radiation and those working on them, conduct the necessary inspection to issue licenses, and follow up their validity period.

It also issued 922 custom declarations for imported consignments and took 24 samples for laboratory tests. The inspectors made 90 inspection visits to protect the environment.

Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department made 223 inspection visits to firms, recorded two violations and issued 35 warnings to rectify the situation by removing the violations. It issued 103 environmental permits and took 4,047 samples for laboratory tests.

