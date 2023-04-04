Qatar - The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), represented by the National Programme for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed), Monday signed a memorandum of co-operation and understanding with Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Earthna Centre.

The partnership, according to a Kahramaa statement, is aimed at supporting sustainability efforts. The memorandum was signed by Kahramaa's technical affairs director engineer Ahmed al-Nasr and Earthna executive director Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, at Kahramaa headquarters.

The memorandum aims to work on developing public policies related to electricity and water sustainability and energy efficiency in Qatar. It deals with 10 main items to develop innovative research and development projects related to energy efficiency and ways to reduce the consumption of electricity and water resources while bringing down harmful carbon emissions.

The memorandum will enable the two parties to enhance joint work and build a strategy aimed at reviewing energy and water efficiency in existing buildings in the country. This will be achieved by launching a set of initiatives in the governmental, commercial and residential sectors, such as the environment-friendly schools initiative and hotels eligible for the green key.

This memorandum lays down guidelines for developing the necessary standards for existing buildings and the declared regulations (energy and water efficiency rationalisation code) and the best practices guide, developed by Earthna. It also lays down an action plan to announce the initiative of the rationalisation certificate for excellence in energy efficiency (E3) for buildings.

It will be recommended to hold two annual capacity-building courses targeting employees concerned with energy efficiency in various sectors and preparing greenhouse gas emissions and carbon trading reports. Kahramaa's Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department director engineer Rashid al-Rahimi said Tarsheed’s message is to enhance the efficiency of water and electricity use in Qatar by spreading the regulations, technologies and culture of rationalisation to create a model environment and to achieve a successful social partnership.

Earthna's Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships senior director engineer Mishaal al-Shammari said the centre’s efforts focus on dedicating intellectual leadership in making sustainability policies. "We are particularly interested in sustainability and renewable energy fields and making maximum use of testing the latest technologies and practices, and applying them sustainably in various sectors,” al-Shammari said.

