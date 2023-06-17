Qatar - On the sidelines of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s official visit to the Republic of Iraq, a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed between the two countries.

Both parties have signed an MoU on cooperation to establish a joint company to build and operate oil tankers that carry crude oil and petroleum products according to the laws in force in both countries, and an MoU on cooperation to establish a 150,000 barrels per day oil refinery in Iraq.

They also signed an MoU on cooperation to supply Iraq with liquefied gas, and cooperation with Qatari companies specialized in building stations to receive gas, establish related tanks and the necessary infrastructure, including power stations and pipelines.

The two parties also inked an MoU on cooperation to supply Iraqi crude oil to Qatar’s refineries and warehouses, and a number of MoUs under which Qatar will develop residential cities and five-star hotels in Baghdad, to manage and operate hospitals in several Iraqi governorates, and to develop and establish power stations in several Iraqi cities.

