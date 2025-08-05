Qatar - The Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar's principal site for production of liquefied natural gas and gas-to-liquids (file). Driven by Qatar, H1 LNG exports by GECF members rose by 0.8% (0.82mn tonnes) year-on-year to reach 97.52mn tonnes in June.

Driven by Qatar, first half LNG exports by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum members rose by 0.8% (0.82mn tonnes) year-on-year to reach 97.52mn tonnes in June, GECF has said in a report.



In June, LNG exports from GECF member and observer countries grew by 5.7% (0.85mn tonnes) year-on-year to reach 15.94mn tonnes, marking a record high for the month.



This increase in LNG exports was driven mainly by higher exports from Qatar, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal and Trinidad and Tobago, which offset lower exports from Algeria, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.



The LNG exports from Mauritania and Senegal increased due to the ramp-up in production at the jointly developed GTA FLNG 1 facility. Nigeria also recorded higher exports, supported by improved feedgas availability.



In Qatar and Trinidad and Tobago, reduced maintenance activity compared to a year earlier contributed to the rise in exports. Conversely, Algeria’s decline in LNG exports was likely driven by lower feedgas availability.



In Russia, the decrease was mainly attributed to lower output from the Portovaya and Vysotsk LNG facilities, while exports from the Sakhalin 2 LNG facility marginally declined.



Furthermore, higher maintenance at the Das Island LNG facility resulted in lower exports from the UAE.



In June, global LNG exports increased by 4.8% (1.56mn tonnes) year-on-year to reach 34.33mn tonnes, marking a record high for LNG exports in the month of June.



GECF member countries led the increase, followed by smaller gains from non-GECF countries and LNG re-exports.



During H1, global LNG exports reached 213.41mn tonnes, representing growth of 4.1% (8.40mn tonnes) year-on-year, driven mainly by stronger exports from non-GECF countries, with GECF Member Countries and LNG re-exports contributing to a lesser extent.



Non-GECF countries maintained their dominance in global LNG exports with a market share of 53%, slightly down from 53.6% a year earlier.



Meanwhile, GECF member countries and LNG re-exports accounted for 46.5% and 0.5%, up from 46.1% and 0.3%, respectively, in June 2024.



The US, Qatar, and Australia retained their positions as the top three LNG exporters in June this year, according to GECF.



In June, the Mena region’s LNG imports jumped by 36% (0.40mn tonnes) year-on-year to reach 1.52mn tonnes, supported by stronger imports in Bahrain and Egypt.



Mena region’s LNG imports in H1 surged by 79% (3.00mn tonnes) year-on-year to 6.81mn tonnes.



Bahrain continues to ramp up its LNG imports following the resumption of imports in April Meanwhile, Egypt’s increased LNG imports have compensated for lower domestic gas supply.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

