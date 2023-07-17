JEDDAH — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that there are 110 Japanese companies operating in Saudi Arabia, and these companies will expand their projects in the Kingdom. He also emphasized that Japan will cooperate with Saudi Arabia in the field of semiconductors.



Kishida said this after his arrival in Jeddah on Sunday on the first leg of a three-day Gulf trip that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The prime minister said that his visit aims to strengthen strategic relations with Saudi Arabia in all fields.



“We will work with Saudi Arabia to strengthen the energy sector. Japan is committed to enhance joint investments with Saudi Arabia, and we will support Saudi Arabia with modern technology to obtain clean energy,” he said while emphasizing that Japan is keen on making Saudi Arabia its major destination in the mining sector.



The Japanese premier’s visit is intended to help Japan develop its ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and further enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially the energy sector.



Earlier, upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Kishida was received by Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Badr bin Sultan. Those who received him also included Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Mayor of Jeddah governorate Saleh Al-Turki, Saudi Ambassador to Japan Naif Al-Fahadi, Makkah Region Police Director Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Jabri, Director of Royal Protocols in the Makkah Region Ahmed Dhafer, and Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai.

