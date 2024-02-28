Cairo – Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) held a meeting with EV For Petroleum Services Company, the authorized distributor and blender of PLI in Egypt, to discuss the vision for expansion in the Egyptian market.

The meeting was attended by Giuseppe Pedretti, Regional President of PETRONAS Lubricants International Europe Middle East and Africa and Carl Sault Regional Industrial Petronas EMEA, according to a press release.

Mohamed Abou Ghaly, Board Member of AbouGhaly Motors Group; Mohamed Mourad, CEO and Managing Partner of EV for Petroleum Services; and Amr Seoudi, Group Chief Financial Officer of Abou Ghaly Motors were also present in the meeting.

Mohamed Mourad, CEO and Managing Partner of EV for Petroleum Services, stated: "Petronas has the vision to transform Egypt into an export hub for neighbouring countries and the African continent, by providing oils that suit the needs of vehicles according to their operating conditions, to offer superior performance and protection in harsh environments, and to contribute to fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.”

Mourad elaborated that the meetings included discussions on future expansion strategies for Petronas’ lubricants in the Egyptian and African markets, along with plans to introduce new products tailored to advancements in passenger cars and various types of vehicles.

The top executive expressed gratitude for past accomplishments and expressed a desire for continued success in developing and blending oils, along with the distribution of Petronas International Company’s products in the future.

EV for Petroleum Services, the authorized distributor of Petronas lubricants in Egypt, actively supports the government’s initiatives to advance and localize the oil industry. They achieve this by blending over 25 local products to meet the highest international standards and ensure availability in the domestic market.

Through its partnership with PETRONAS Lubricants International Europe Middle East and Africa, EV for Petroleum Services leverages advanced capabilities and extensive global experience. It aims to deliver innovative, high-quality products by investing continuously in research and development (R&D). In 2021 alone, these investments exceeded $1.16 billion.

