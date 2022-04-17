Oman has developed a policy of switching to alternative energy as part of Oman’s Vision 2040 to reach an average of 39 percent of the total energy supplied by 2040.

In translation of this vision, Al Shawamikh Oil Services signed a memorandum of understanding with Asyad Dry Dock to develop renewable energy delivery initiatives in dry dock services in Duqm.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. Aflah bin Saeed Al Hadhrami, CEO of Al Shawamikh Oil Services, and Dr. Ibrahim Bin Bakhit Al-Nadhiri, CEO of Asyad Shipping and Dry Dock, in the presence of a number of officials from both companies.

The MoU complements Al Shawamikh Oil Services’ orientation towards renewable and sustainable projects, in which the company supports Asyad Dry Dock in all technologies of the fourth industrial revolution in relation to renewable energy, energy efficiency, as well as sustainable energy and ways to develop these technologies in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm (SEZD).

Al Shawamikh also sought to allow specialised experts from both companies to exchanging ideas on field case studies to promote renewable energy projects, decarbonisation and experimental techniques.

Al Shawamikh Oil Services is keen to experiment new emerging technologies in various aspects of green energy in coordination with Asyad Dry Dock , pursue opportunities in the development of projects of an energy-saving nature, reducing carbon emissions by millions of tons, improving energy or any other environmental initiatives, which will place the dry dock in SEZD among green facilities in the world.

Al Hadhrami said that Oman has developed a policy of switching to alternative energy to raise its utilisation rate to 39 per cent by 2040, as part of Oman’s Vision 2040.

He added that this move aims to enable the optimal exploitation of energy sources, and attach importance to the development of renewable energy projects to support economic diversification plans and promote sustainable energy.

“To meet the aspirations of this vision, Al Shawmikh Oil Services moves forward with renewable and sustainable projects through signing a MoU with Asyad DryDock, aiming to invest the techniques of the fourth industrial revolution in relation to renewable energy to make the dry dock port in the Economic Zone of Duqm within the global green facilities. This is done through the development of renewable energy projects, reduction of thousands of tons of carbon, and placing Oman’s name among the leading countries in renewable energy” he explained.

Al Hadhrami also pointed out that the Economic Zone of Duqm works to attract many renewable energy projects, noting that the Energy Department of AlShawamikh Company is proud of this memorandum, which contributes to strengthening local partnerships to meet the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040 related to investment in renewable energy and achieve a 39 percent increase in its use rate by 2040.

He confirmed that “Sultanate of Oman has all elements to invest in various fields of renewable energy and we seek in AlShawamikh to invest in these elements as well as partnerships to achieve our aspirations in renewable energy throughout the country.”

