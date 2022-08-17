Muscat - The Sultanate of Oman aims to shift to renewable energy and achieve a balance between the requirements of sustainable development and the optimal use of natural resources for the growth of the national economy.

Also as part of the efforts to reduce the impact of climate change, the daily production of electricity from renewable energy is 650 MW, which will be increased to 3,350 MW by 2027.

The Ibri solar power plant is built on an area of ​​13 million sqm and was opened at the beginning of this year, with a production capacity of 500 MW, enough to cover 50,000 homes and contribute to reducing 340,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The government plans to raise the percentage of renewable energy generated to the main network by 20 percent by 2030, in addition, to figure among the top 40 countries around the world in the environmental performance index.

