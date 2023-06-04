Muscat: Production of Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries increased by 30.8 percent at the end of April 2023, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and paraxylene products led to an increase in exports, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries increased by 230.7 percent, recording 1.20 million barrels. Production of M-95 grade fuel amounted to about 201,600 barrels, a decrease of 87.2 percent until the end of April 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Production of gas oil (diesel) rose by 84.2 percent to 6,743,100 barrels. Production of jet fuel rose by 89.8 percent to 2,101,300 barrels, while production of liquefied petroleum gas amounted to 292,700 barrels.

Paraxylene production amounted to 158,600 metric tonnes, while gasoline production increased by 363.2 percent to 51,400 metric tonnes, and polypropylene production increased by 41.5 percent to 79,300 metric tonnes.

