Oman - In a significant milestone for the Port of Duqm's pursuit of sustainability, a strategic collaboration has been unveiled with Evergreen Gulf Recycling Hub (EGRH), a regional leader in e-waste collection, recycling, and upcycling.

Announcing the partnership, the Port of Duqm said the ‘collaboration not only underscores our steadfast commitment to becoming an environmentally responsible hub but also resonates with the goals of Oman's Vision 2040.

Together, we are pioneering a path towards a greener and more sustainable future’, it noted in a post.

On top of the EGRH collaboration, Port of Duqm says it has also taken decisive steps towards realising its Sustainability Development Goals (SDG).

To this end, it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Unicorn International LLC encompassing a wide array of green projects, spanning from solar energy endeavours to educational sessions targeting the youth.

‘With Unicorn as our ally, we are envisioning and actively pursuing environmentally friendly projects that yield immediate benefits while aligning with our long-term vision,’ it stated in a post.

In summary, these recent collaborations, and initiatives at the Port of Duqm mark significant strides towards its sustainability goals and align with Oman's Vision 2040.

The partnership with Evergreen Gulf Recycling Hub and the memorandum of understanding with Unicorn International LLC reflect the port's commitment to environmental responsibility.

