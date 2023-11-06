Oman has made it mandatory for all fuel stations across the sultanate to have charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in its push towards green mobility.

The decision is based on a ministerial decree that was published in the government’s Official Gazette on November 5, which states: “Owners of commercial filling stations are obligated to provide an electric charging point for vehicles, in accordance with the requirements and controls issued by the Public Services Regulatory Authority.”

The decree further adds that the decision will come into force 180 days after the date of its publication.

In the event of non-compliance, the decision outlines a penalty structure whereby initial offenders will receive a written warning, followed by an administrative fine of 1,000 Omani riyals ($2,597.66) for repeated violations. For persistent non-compliance, the fine increases to 3,000 Omani riyals.

By the end of 2022, Oman had 676 fuelling stations, according to data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The oil-producing Gulf country has been actively pushing its green agenda in mobility, with Oman announcing last week that it had plans to more than double the number of charging stations from the current 100 to 300 by 2025.

The rollout will cover all governates across the sultanate, with the possibility of creating a green transit corridor for heavy vehicles that will link Oman’s Sohar Port to oil concession areas.

