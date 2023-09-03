Muscat: Oman LNG has succeeded successfully in marketing its production beyond 2024 and has been able to attract investors from new markets from the Middle East, East Asia, and Europe.

As a result of the production efficiency of its factory in the Wilayat of Sur, which includes three locomotives for liquefied natural gas (LNG), in addition to investors’ confidence in the company’s operations in this field.

Hamad bin Mohammed Al Numani, CEO of the Oman LNG Company, said: The total number of binding clause agreements signed by the company since the beginning of this year until now has reached 14 agreements with a number of major international companies from Japan, Thailand, China, Turkey and Germany, according to which the company is committed to exporting about 10.4 million of metric tonnes of LNG starting in 2025.

He said to the Oman News Agency that these agreements come within the framework of the company’s endeavour to consolidate the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a reliable source of energy, increase growth opportunities, benefit from the economic opportunities of global energy markets and consolidate strategic partnerships with various energy companies.

He said: “These agreements confirm the company’s commitment to supporting the national economy by finding new markets to supply liquefied natural gas from the Sultanate of Oman, and it looks forward to strengthening its relations with the public and private sectors.”

The CEO of the Oman LNG Company indicated that the company, represented by its development institution, has implemented a number of projects within the framework of social responsibility, as it opened this year the National Autism Centre in Muscat, and the Traffic Safety Institute in the Wilayat of Sur.

The company has also financed the project to equip a dialysis unit. In the Wilayat of Bidiya, indicating that the company’s total contributions in the field of social responsibility since its establishment until now amounted to more than $230 million.

