Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement has issued requests for qualification (RFQs) for the development of five wind projects with a cumulative capacity of around 1000MW across the sultanate.

These independent power projects (IPPs) include: Duqm that boasts a 270MW capacity with the scheduled commercial operation set for Q4 2027; Mahoot I with a 400MW capacity; Jaalan Bani Bu Ali with around 105MW and Sadah with 99MW capacity.

Its other major project Dhofar IPP is being implemented in two phases on a vast area in Harweel. Phase One of the project became fully operational in 2019, while Dhofar II - with around 132MW capacity is set for commercial operations in Q2 2027.

On the upcoming projects, Nama Power and Water Procurement said these are being implemented in line with sultanate's vision to diversify fuel sources and achieving net zero target by 2050 through the use of clean energy for power generation.

The deadline for submitting the RFQs has been set at May 8.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).