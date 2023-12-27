Oman's Nama Water Services Company has signed an agreement with Target LLC, a leading contractor in the sultanate, to implement works related to water supply within the Sultan Haitham City, reported ONA.

A mega development spread over a 15-million-sq-m area, the Sultan Haitham City will boast 20,000 residential units along with key modern lifestyle amenities as well as ample green space.

The model of Sultan Haitham City features sustainable lifestyles embracing an architectural vision to accommodate all segments of society, giving them access to all social and recreational facilities and earning them a feeling of belonging.

The city will focus on 12 global standards on quality of life and welfare. The criteria range between affordable cost, advanced integrated facilities and modern lifestyles.

As per the contract awarded by Nama, Target will build concrete tanks with a capacity of 105,000 cu m in addition to a station for pumping water from Al Khoudh water tanks, water transmission pipes and connection systems for control and monitoring, as well as other civil and electromechanical works related to the operation of the project, reported ONA.

The project aims to achieve the goals of activating basic services and service projects in an integrative manner, and to implement smart cities projects in order for Sultan Haitham City to reach .

