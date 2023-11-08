Muscat - The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) signed in Muscat a memorandum of cooperation on Wednesday in the field of carbon capture, utilization, and storage and the development of blue hydrogen in the Sultanate of Oman with Petroleum Development Oman, Shell Oman, OQ Gas Networks, and Occidental.

The signing of this memorandum comes within the initiatives led by the government to employ carbon capture and blue hydrogen production technologies to achieve the goals of the Sultanate of Oman’s energy transition strategy and to affirm the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to achieving zero carbon neutrality by 2050.

Carbon capture, use, and storage technology is one of the most promising solutions to reduce carbon emissions and achieve zero carbon neutrality, especially in the sectors of oil and gas production, industries, and electricity generation plants dependent on fossil fuels.

Occidental Oman and OQ Gas Networks signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct a joint study on potential projects for carbon capture, use, and storage in the Sultanate of Oman in coordination with the enhanced oil recovery projects implemented by Oxy Oman in its production facilities in the Sultanate of Oman.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

