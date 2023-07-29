UAE - National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) has announced that it has received a letter of award from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) Offshore for a contract worth AED805 million ($219 million) to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for its pipeline replacement project.

A wholly-owned unit of the National Marine Dredging Company, the NPCC said the scope of work involves replacement of 125 km of 20' main oil line (MOL) from Umm Lulu to Zirku Island.

It comes as part of Adnoc's grand plans to upgrade and expand its oil and gas pipeline infrastructure in Abu Dhabi.

This award is the latest in a series of accomplishments that serve as a testament to the confidence of investors in the organization’s performance, as well as in its future plans and expansion, stated NMDC in its filing to Abu Dhabi bourse ADX.

The entire project work will be completed within a period of 32 months, it added.

