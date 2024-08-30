Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State officially inaugurated the construction of the Obokun 33 KV feeder line, a pivotal project set to enhance electricity supply across four local governments in the state.

In his address, Governor Adeleke expressed his congratulations to the residents of Obokun Local Government and neighboring communities benefiting from the new feeder line. “Specifically, let me reach out to the people of Omi Aladiye, Akad, settlements along the Ilesa-Osogbo road, Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government, as well as Kajola and Osunjela in Atakumosa West Local Government. Imole (Light) has come to your doorsteps,” he declared.

Governor Adeleke highlighted his administration’s commitment to transforming the state’s energy sector through comprehensive policy and legislative measures. He revealed plans to create a regulatory agency for the state power sector and emphasized the importance of electricity in economic growth.

“Over the past 11 years, this project had been abandoned, causing significant hardship, blackouts, and economic loss for our people. Today, that era of darkness has ended. Light has come, and darkness has vanished,” the Governor stated.

He outlined his administration’s robust strategy to advance the state’s energy sector, including a draft electricity bill and policy designed to expand power generation and distribution. Governor Adeleke noted that Osun is endowed with abundant rivers and solar resources, which will be harnessed to generate electricity. The new policy will regulate power distribution and manage relationships between generators and consumers.

The Governor commended the Ministry of Energy for its efforts in developing the policy and draft legislation. He called for timely passage and implementation of the bill, ensuring stakeholder involvement for sustainable outcomes. “Our vision is for Osun State to be self-sufficient in power supply and even export electricity to neighboring states,” he added.

In his speech, Hon. Festus Ademola Adeyemo, the Commissioner for Energy, acknowledged the critical need for the project due to previous blackouts caused by the outdated 33 KV feeder line. He praised Governor Adeleke’s swift action and outlined the project’s significance for the affected local governments. The Obokun 33 KV Feeder Line, once completed, will supply electricity to Ilesa West (Omi Aladiye, Akad), Obokun Local Government, Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government, and Kajola and Osunjela in Atakumosa West Local Government.

Hon. Adeyemo also highlighted the progress on the Osun Electricity Market Bill, noting that it is being processed for State Assembly consideration. He commended Governor Adeleke for introducing a policy and legal framework for the energy sector, a significant achievement for the state.

