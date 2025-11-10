Oman's production of natural gas, including domestic production and imports, witnessed a slight growth of 0.9 per cent, reaching 42.6173 billion cubic meters (bcm) by the end of September 2025.

This compares to 42.222 bcm during the same period in 2024, reported ONA.

Data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that associated gas production increased by 10 percent by the end of September 2025, reaching 9.4511 bcm compared to 8.5956 bcm in the same period of 2024.

In contrast, non-associated gas production (including imports) declined by 1.4 per cent, reaching 33.1662 bcm by the end of September 2025 compared to 33.6264 bcm by the end of September 2024.

Natural gas consumption in industrial projects declined by 3.5 per cent, reaching 20.8842 bcm by the end of September 2025, compared to 21.6331 bcm for the corresponding period in 2024.

Gas usage in power generation plants rose by 1.4 per cent by the end of September 2025, reaching 11.7738 bcm compared to 11.6099 Bcm by the end of September 2024.

Data also showed that gas consumption in oil fields (including losses, meter differences, and shrinkage factor) grew by 10.9 per cent, reaching 9.7493 bcm by the end of September 2025 compared to 8.7912 bcm in the corresponding period of 2024.

As for gas used in industrial areas (including industrial areas, Oman Mining Company, and Oman Cement), it recorded a growth of 11.8 per cent, reaching 210 million cubic meters by the end of September 2025 compared to 187.8 million cubic meters during the same period in 2024.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

