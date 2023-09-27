Motive Offshore Group has partnered with Emirates Specialised Contracting & Oilfield Services (Esco) to bring a suite of innovative offshore services and solutions to support the burgeoning market in the Mena region.

Esco will provide access to a range of sites and facilities for storing equipment, including vital access to marine ports in Abu Dhabi. Clients will benefit from an efficient turnaround of time of equipment and personnel – providing a greater economic support structure with added expert local knowledge.

Together Motive and Esco’s inspection expertise will maximise value for clients in the region, delivering pioneering offshore solutions in response to high market demand.

Advanced offshore solutions

Dave Acton, CEO at Motive Offshore, comments: “Our partnership with Esco marks the next stage of our journey in this buoyant energy region. Mena has always been an important location for us and our growth as a company. We committed in 2016 to putting boots on the ground and I am pleased to say our team has grown from a team of 3 to a team of over 30 since then. We look forward to collaborating with Esco to deliver advanced offshore solutions and accelerate our footprint further.”

Karim Attiyah, Managing Director and Group CEO at Esco, added: “Motive was a natural fit for us and will add greatly to our marine and energy expertise. Our partnership will provide essential benefits to the offshore energy sector in the region and will ensure the delivery of reliable, high-quality offshore solutions with efficient execution.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).