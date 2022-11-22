Microsoft Egypt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently to collaborate with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to co-develop EGAS’ sustainability road map.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla at Sharm El-Sheikh.

The partnership aims to achieve EGAS’ vision towards a more sustainable industry. EGAS adopted Microsoft’s 5 R’s approach, which contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Thus, came the agreement to cooperate on two aspects of methane detection and the Microsoft sustainability manager.

El-Molla noted that this partnership comes within the framework of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resource’s efforts to boost the oil and gas industry, enhance its carbon-cutting capabilities and environmental sustainability, while capitalising on the expertise and practices of relevant global companies.

“This collaboration comes in line with our belief of the significant role of technology to achieve our vision of a more sustainable O&G industry,” added Dawlat Hashem — EGAS Assistant Chairperson for Communications and IT.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that is much more effective at absorbing infrared radiation than CO2 and therefore has a severe global warming impact. This underscores the importance of detection and remediation of methane leaks into the atmosphere. Microsoft’s space-based methane detection solution allows EGAS to see an overview of all the latest detected anomalies in real-time and take appropriate actions to control and reduce those emissions.

The Microsoft Sustainability Manager tool will help to centralise emissions-related data and help streamline data ingestion, sharing, and reporting. This solution will allow EGAS to achieve its sustainability objectives in line with the international goals of sustainable development and Egypt’s 2030 Vision.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will also partner with EGAS on skilling their staff on making the best use of the technologies being implemented to enable effective and efficient solution deployment and application.

“Microsoft understands that one company alone cannot tackle climate challenge, which is why this collaboration is an essential step towards the right outcome, especially when Egypt is hosting the COP27 — a platform where the public and private sectors collaborate on climate solutions. By implementing Microsoft’s sustainability manager and space-based methane detection solution, EGAS is well positioned to improve its business in innovative ways that will positively impact our nation for decades to come,” said Mirna Arif — General Manager at Microsoft Egypt.

Microsoft is accelerating progress towards a more sustainable future by helping customers like EGAS build sustainable solutions, reducing its environmental footprint, advancing research, and advocating for policies that benefit the environment.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).