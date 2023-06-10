Doha, Qatar: QDVP PQSC (Mawaqif Qatar) announced another milestone achievement for Qatar: creation the most significant humanmade electric vehicle icon to date.

The event occurred at Barahat Msheireb in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Members of the Mawaqif team came together to bring this iconic representation to life. June 3 coincides with "No Paper Day" in Qatar, which aligns with Mawaqif Qatar’s deployment of Ticketless Parking Solutions.

This groundbreaking activity was supported by Msheireb Properties, a likeminded organisation that shares Mawaqif Qatar's commitment to promoting sustainable practices and encouraging Electric vehicle adoption.

Participants in this endeavor were presented with an environmentally friendly gift.

They symbolised their pivotal role in shaping our present environmental and social landscape.

Today's generation is responsible for devising innovative solutions and adapting to a sustainable future.

We can collectively create significant and lasting impacts by embracing even the most minor sustainable practices.

Sustainability is a core pillar of Mawaqif Qatar and Msheireb Properties.

Both entities actively strive to safeguard our planet, combat climate change, and foster social development, all while ensuring that no one is left behind.

Msheireb Properties has spearheaded the development of Msheireb Downtown Doha, a smart and sustainable city district that stands as a testament to their dedication.

It is worth noting that the widespread adoption of electric vehicles across all categories has already resulted in the replacement of one million barrels of oil consumed worldwide each day. Moreover, electric car batteries recycle maximum environmental benefits, contributing to a sustainable future.

Mawaqif Qatar, Msheireb Properties, and their partners remain committed to pushing sustainability boundaries and advocating for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

By working hand in hand, we can create a greener and more prosperous future for all.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).