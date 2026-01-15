ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar is partnering with Elite Agro Holding, a global expert in food and agriculture production and development, to launch the first agricultural photovoltaic (AgriPV) project in the MENA region.

The project was announced at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global platform for accelerating sustainable progress, hosted by Masdar.

The project, located at Elite Agro’s Al Foah Farm in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, will serve as a scalable reference model for sustainable farming and renewable energy integration in the region.

By combining solar panels with greenhouses, AgriPV solutions enable land to be used both for clean energy generation and crop cultivation, maximising resource efficiency, crucial in areas with limited arable land and high energy demand. Shading from PV panels can also reduce heat and water stress on plants, potentially improving crop yields and reducing irrigation needs.

This project advances the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero 2050 ambitions by expanding clean energy deployment and efficiency, and it contributes to the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by enabling sustainable local production through modern Agri technologies.

“This groundbreaking project will demonstrate how clean energy and agriculture can thrive together, making food systems more resilient and supporting food and energy security," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar. "By integrating advanced solar technology with local farming, we will reduce water use, boost crop yields, and generate renewable power as part of our commitment to innovation, resilience, and a greener future for the UAE and beyond.”

Maurizio Terazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Elite Agro Holding, said that this partnership with Masdar marks an important step in supporting how agriculture is practiced in arid and semi-arid regions. "By integrating agricultural production with clean energy generation, we are demonstrating that food security and energy transition are not parallel ambitions, but interconnected solutions."

He added that the AgriPV pilot at Al Foah farm is designed to generate real, measurable outcomes, from improved water efficiency and crop performance to optimised land use and energy resilience.

The project, which has been tailored for UAE conditions, will provide a blueprint for sustainable agriculture and energy in arid climates, generating valuable data on the technical, economic, and agricultural impacts of AgriPV for future large-scale deployments.

Elite Agro Holding is a trusted global innovator in agrifood, delivering end-to-end solutions from sustainable farming and smart agri-tech to food processing, distribution and trade. The Abu Dhabi-based company operates in the GCC, Serbia, Morocco, Mauritania, and Ethiopia.