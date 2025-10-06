Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the leading Indian multinational technology, engineering, construction, and financial services conglomerate, has successfully concluded its participation at the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (Wetex 2025) in Dubai.

At the event, which ran from September 30 to October 2, Larsen & Toubro showcased its latest advancements in renewable energy, power transmission, digital energy solutions, and sustainable water infrastructure to a global audience of industry professionals.

L&T is spearheading the GCC’s energy transition with major renewable projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE and several large-scale solar parks in Saudi Arabia.

Ranked among the top solar EPC players globally, the company has already built a portfolio of more than 35 GWp of solar plants, 16 GWh of battery energy storage systems, and 444 MWp of floating solar plants.

T Madhava Das, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T, said: "L&T is committed to support the foresightedness and definitive actions of the leadership of countries and enterprises in the Middle East by bringing in advanced capabilities for global energy transition. With our all-round capabilities in dispatchable renewable generation, power T&D and digital solutions we are confident of delivering ultra-mega projects to fuel the futuristic ambitions of the region."

Alongside renewable energy, the Indian multinational company highlighted its digital energy solutions, which include the L&T NeuralGRID Platform Suite for hybrid renewable orchestration, smart grids, and power system innovation.

The company also showcased its achievements in sustainable water infrastructure and power transmission, with a strong record of substations, transmission lines, and large-scale water projects across the UAE, Oman and Qatar.

Through interactive features such as the BIM ARENA digital showcase at its pavilion, L&T demonstrated how advanced engineering, technology, and sustainability are shaping smarter and greener infrastructure for the future.

